Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons closed today at ₹304.8, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹308.85

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons opened at ₹308.6 and closed at ₹304.75. The stock reached a high of ₹319.95 and a low of ₹304.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,338.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.5 and the 52-week low is ₹71.05. The stock had a trading volume of 201,710 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons closed today at ₹304.8, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹308.85
Jupiter Wagons stock closed at ₹304.8 today, representing a decrease of 1.31% from the previous day's closing price of ₹308.85. The net change in the stock price was -4.05.
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Motors DVR
|443.6
|8.0
|1.84
|448.55
|190.0
|169892.02
|Ashok Leyland
|175.65
|-0.95
|-0.54
|191.45
|133.1
|51573.08
|Jupiter Wagons
|304.8
|-4.05
|-1.31
|412.5
|71.05
|11809.4
|Varroc Engineering
|482.6
|-4.2
|-0.86
|519.0
|239.8
|7373.47
|Force Motors
|3770.45
|-54.0
|-1.41
|4173.95
|1085.2
|4968.04
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range
Jupiter Wagons stock reached a low of ₹298 and a high of ₹312.8 on the current day.
Jupiter Wagons Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price for Jupiter Wagons Ltd stock is 70.30, while the 52-week high price is 411.00.
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Motors DVR
|435.8
|-4.6
|-1.04
|448.55
|190.0
|166904.74
|Ashok Leyland
|176.6
|0.4
|0.23
|191.45
|133.1
|51852.01
|Jupiter Wagons
|308.85
|4.1
|1.35
|412.5
|71.05
|11966.31
|Varroc Engineering
|486.4
|-8.3
|-1.68
|519.0
|239.8
|7431.53
|Force Motors
|3824.45
|-8.4
|-0.22
|4173.95
|1085.2
|5039.19
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Jupiter Wagons stock is ₹304.75 and the high price is ₹319.95.
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|308.73
|10 Days
|310.20
|20 Days
|314.98
|50 Days
|312.76
|100 Days
|238.92
|300 Days
|169.35
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Jupiter Wagons stock today was ₹304.75 and the high price was ₹319.95.
Jupiter Wagons Live Updates
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Motors DVR
|435.8
|-4.6
|-1.04
|448.55
|190.0
|166904.74
|Ashok Leyland
|176.6
|0.4
|0.23
|191.45
|133.1
|51852.01
|Jupiter Wagons
|308.85
|4.1
|1.35
|412.5
|71.05
|11966.31
|Varroc Engineering
|486.4
|-8.3
|-1.68
|519.0
|239.8
|7431.53
|Force Motors
|3824.45
|-8.4
|-0.22
|4173.95
|1085.2
|5039.19
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Jupiter Wagons stock is ₹304.75 and the high price is ₹319.95.
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Motors DVR
|435.8
|-4.6
|-1.04
|448.55
|190.0
|166904.74
|Ashok Leyland
|176.6
|0.4
|0.23
|191.45
|133.1
|51852.01
|Jupiter Wagons
|308.85
|4.1
|1.35
|412.5
|71.05
|11966.31
|Varroc Engineering
|486.4
|-8.3
|-1.68
|519.0
|239.8
|7431.53
|Force Motors
|3824.45
|-8.4
|-0.22
|4173.95
|1085.2
|5039.19
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range
Jupiter Wagons stock's current day's low price is ₹304.75 and the high price is ₹319.95.
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Motors DVR
|435.8
|-4.6
|-1.04
|448.55
|190.0
|166904.74
|Ashok Leyland
|176.6
|0.4
|0.23
|191.45
|133.1
|51852.01
|Jupiter Wagons
|308.85
|4.1
|1.35
|412.5
|71.05
|11966.31
|Varroc Engineering
|486.4
|-8.3
|-1.68
|519.0
|239.8
|7431.53
|Force Motors
|3824.45
|-8.4
|-0.22
|4173.95
|1085.2
|5039.19
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range
Jupiter Wagons stock reached a low of ₹304.75 and a high of ₹319.95 on the current day.
Jupiter Wagons Live Updates
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.92%
|3 Months
|75.05%
|6 Months
|209.21%
|YTD
|236.33%
|1 Year
|320.64%
Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹304.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 20,710. The closing price for the shares was ₹304.75.
