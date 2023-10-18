Hello User
Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons closed today at 304.8, down -1.31% from yesterday's 308.85

13 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 308.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 304.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons opened at 308.6 and closed at 304.75. The stock reached a high of 319.95 and a low of 304.75. The market capitalization of the company is 12,338.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.5 and the 52-week low is 71.05. The stock had a trading volume of 201,710 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Jupiter Wagons stock closed at 304.8 today, representing a decrease of 1.31% from the previous day's closing price of 308.85. The net change in the stock price was -4.05.

18 Oct 2023, 03:30 PM IST Jupiter Wagons Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Jupiter Wagons Ltd stock is 70.30, while the 52-week high price is 411.00.

18 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days308.73
10 Days310.20
20 Days314.98
50 Days312.76
100 Days238.92
300 Days169.35
18 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.92%
3 Months75.05%
6 Months209.21%
YTD236.33%
1 Year320.64%
18 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹304.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 20,710. The closing price for the shares was 304.75.

