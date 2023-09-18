Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

On the last day, the open price of Jupiter Wagons was ₹365 while the close price was ₹354.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹372, and the lowest price was ₹344.15. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons is ₹14,067.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.5, and the 52-week low is ₹66.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 270,872 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.