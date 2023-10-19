Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Soars in Trading Today

The last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons saw an open price of ₹309.65 and a close price of ₹308.85. The stock reached a high of ₹312.8 and a low of ₹298. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons is ₹12,176.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.5 and the 52-week low is ₹71.05. The BSE volume for the day was 101,981 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Jupiter Wagons is ₹309.25, which represents a 1.46% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 4.45 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.2%
|3 Months
|70.84%
|6 Months
|200.3%
|YTD
|232.35%
|1 Year
|324.93%
The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is ₹304.8 with a percent change of -1.31. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.31% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -4.05, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹4.05.
On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 101,981. The closing price for the stock was ₹308.85.
