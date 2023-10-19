Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 304.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 309.25 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons

The last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons saw an open price of 309.65 and a close price of 308.85. The stock reached a high of 312.8 and a low of 298. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons is 12,176.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.5 and the 52-week low is 71.05. The BSE volume for the day was 101,981 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price update :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹309.25, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹304.8

The current stock price of Jupiter Wagons is 309.25, which represents a 1.46% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 4.45 rupees.

19 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.2%
3 Months70.84%
6 Months200.3%
YTD232.35%
1 Year324.93%
19 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹304.8, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹308.85

The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is 304.8 with a percent change of -1.31. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.31% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -4.05, indicating that the stock has decreased by 4.05.

19 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹308.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 101,981. The closing price for the stock was 308.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.