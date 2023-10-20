Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons sees positive trading day

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons had an opening price of ₹303.3 and a closing price of ₹304.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹318.35, while the lowest was ₹302.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,448.02 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.5, and the 52-week low is ₹71.05. The BSE volume for the day was 60,288 shares.
The low price of Jupiter Wagons stock today was ₹309.4, while the high price reached ₹314.7.
The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is ₹312.45. There has been a percent change of 0.27, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.85, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.85 from its previous value. Overall, the data suggests that Jupiter Wagons stock is experiencing a small increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.97%
|3 Months
|62.91%
|6 Months
|200.87%
|YTD
|239.54%
|1 Year
|320.36%
The current stock price of Jupiter Wagons is ₹311.55, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.02% and the net change is a decrease of 0.05.
