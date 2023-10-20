Hello User
Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 311.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 312.45 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons had an opening price of 303.3 and a closing price of 304.8. The highest price reached during the day was 318.35, while the lowest was 302.7. The market capitalization of the company is 12,448.02 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.5, and the 52-week low is 71.05. The BSE volume for the day was 60,288 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Jupiter Wagons stock today was 309.4, while the high price reached 314.7.

20 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price update :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹312.45, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹311.6

The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is 312.45. There has been a percent change of 0.27, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.85, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.85 from its previous value. Overall, the data suggests that Jupiter Wagons stock is experiencing a small increase in value.

20 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.97%
3 Months62.91%
6 Months200.87%
YTD239.54%
1 Year320.36%
20 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹311.55, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹311.6

The current stock price of Jupiter Wagons is 311.55, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.02% and the net change is a decrease of 0.05.

20 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹304.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 60,288. The closing price for the shares was 304.8.

