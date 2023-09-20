Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

Jupiter Wagons, a company listed on the BSE, had an open price of ₹343.25 and a close price of ₹352.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹348.55 and a low of ₹334.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,364.84 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.5 and the 52-week low is ₹66.9. The stock had a trading volume of 334,009 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST
Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹352.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 334,009. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹352.15.