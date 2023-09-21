Hello User
Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Plummets in Stock Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -1.61 %. The stock closed at 319.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 314.25 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons

Jupiter Wagons, a company listed on the BSE, had an open price of 329.95 and a close price of 334.55 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 340.9 and a low of 317.85. The market capitalization of the company is 12,759.62 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 412.5 and its 52-week low is 66.9. A total of 338,492 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹314.25, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹319.4

The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is 314.25. There has been a percent change of -1.61, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.15, which means that the stock has decreased by 5.15.

21 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹334.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Jupiter Wagons was 338,492 shares, and the closing price was 334.55.

