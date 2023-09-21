Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Plummets in Stock Market Trading

Jupiter Wagons, a company listed on the BSE, had an open price of ₹329.95 and a close price of ₹334.55 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹340.9 and a low of ₹317.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,759.62 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹412.5 and its 52-week low is ₹66.9. A total of 338,492 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is ₹314.25. There has been a percent change of -1.61, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.15, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹5.15.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Jupiter Wagons was 338,492 shares, and the closing price was ₹334.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!