Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Suffers Stock Decline

On the last day, the opening price of Jupiter Wagons was ₹314.25 and the closing price was ₹319.4. The stock had a high of ₹334.95 and a low of ₹314.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,743.64 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹412.5 and a low of ₹66.9. On the BSE, there were 177,410 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.32%
|3 Months
|96.79%
|6 Months
|240.93%
|YTD
|247.98%
|1 Year
|320.05%
