Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Suffers Stock Decline

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 319.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 319 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons

On the last day, the opening price of Jupiter Wagons was 314.25 and the closing price was 319.4. The stock had a high of 334.95 and a low of 314.25. The market capitalization of the company is 12,743.64 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 412.5 and a low of 66.9. On the BSE, there were 177,410 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.32%
3 Months96.79%
6 Months240.93%
YTD247.98%
1 Year320.05%
22 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹319, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹319.4

The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is 319. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.4, suggesting a decrease of 0.4 in the stock price.

22 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹319.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 177,410. The closing price for the stock was 319.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.