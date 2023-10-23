Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turbulence

The last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons saw an open price of ₹311.55 and a close price of ₹311.6. The stock had a high of ₹314.7 and a low of ₹308.8. The market capitalization for Jupiter Wagons is ₹12,400.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.5, while the 52-week low is ₹71.05. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 22,582 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is ₹299.8. There has been a percent change of -3.41, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.6, suggesting a decrease of ₹10.6 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a decline in the stock price of Jupiter Wagons.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|308.08
|10 Days
|307.79
|20 Days
|310.50
|50 Days
|320.13
|100 Days
|246.17
|300 Days
|173.27
The stock price of Jupiter Wagons reached a low of ₹295.2 and a high of ₹314.95 on the current day.
Based on the current data, Jupiter Wagons stock has a price of ₹297.05. It has experienced a percent change of -4.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹13.35 in the stock price.
Jupiter Wagons stock is currently priced at ₹297.85 with a percent change of -4.04 and a net change of -12.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of 4.04% and a decrease in value by ₹12.55.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Motors DVR
|433.4
|-6.25
|-1.42
|449.0
|190.0
|165985.58
|Ashok Leyland
|171.5
|-0.7
|-0.41
|191.45
|133.1
|50354.58
|Jupiter Wagons
|300.15
|-10.25
|-3.3
|412.5
|71.05
|11629.23
|Varroc Engineering
|481.35
|-16.45
|-3.3
|519.0
|239.8
|7354.37
|Force Motors
|3569.15
|-139.6
|-3.76
|4173.95
|1085.2
|4702.8
The stock of Jupiter Wagons reached a low price of ₹296.1 and a high price of ₹314.95 today.
The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is ₹299 with a percent change of -3.67. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.4, which means the stock price has decreased by 11.4 units.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Motors DVR
|432.75
|-6.9
|-1.57
|449.0
|190.0
|165736.64
|Ashok Leyland
|170.8
|-1.4
|-0.81
|191.45
|133.1
|50149.05
|Jupiter Wagons
|297.0
|-13.4
|-4.32
|412.5
|71.05
|11507.19
|Varroc Engineering
|482.5
|-15.3
|-3.07
|519.0
|239.8
|7371.94
|Force Motors
|3555.0
|-153.75
|-4.15
|4173.95
|1085.2
|4684.16
Jupiter Wagons stock is currently priced at ₹301.95, which represents a decrease of 2.72% from the previous trading session. The net change in stock price is -8.45.
Click here for Jupiter Wagons Dividend
The current day's high for Jupiter Wagons stock is ₹314.95 and the low is ₹300.
The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is ₹301, with a percent change of -3.03% and a net change of -9.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decrease of 3.03% and a decrease of 9.4 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Motors DVR
|436.1
|-3.55
|-0.81
|449.0
|190.0
|167019.64
|Ashok Leyland
|171.7
|-0.5
|-0.29
|191.45
|133.1
|50413.31
|Jupiter Wagons
|303.15
|-7.25
|-2.34
|412.5
|71.05
|11745.47
|Varroc Engineering
|483.0
|-14.8
|-2.97
|519.0
|239.8
|7379.58
|Force Motors
|3560.35
|-148.4
|-4.0
|4173.95
|1085.2
|4691.21
The low price for Jupiter Wagons stock today was ₹306, while the high price reached ₹314.95.
Based on the current data of Jupiter Wagons stock, the stock price is ₹309.7. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.7, meaning the stock has decreased by 0.7 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.48%
|3 Months
|61.96%
|6 Months
|207.22%
|YTD
|238.18%
|1 Year
|316.43%
The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is ₹312.75. There has been a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.35, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹2.35.
On the last day, Jupiter Wagons had a trading volume of 22,582 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹311.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!