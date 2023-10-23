Hello User
Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 01:56 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -3.41 %. The stock closed at 310.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 299.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons

The last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons saw an open price of 311.55 and a close price of 311.6. The stock had a high of 314.7 and a low of 308.8. The market capitalization for Jupiter Wagons is 12,400.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.5, while the 52-week low is 71.05. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 22,582 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:56 PM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹299.8, down -3.41% from yesterday's ₹310.4

The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is 299.8. There has been a percent change of -3.41, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.6, suggesting a decrease of 10.6 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a decline in the stock price of Jupiter Wagons.

23 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days308.08
10 Days307.79
20 Days310.50
50 Days320.13
100 Days246.17
300 Days173.27
23 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Jupiter Wagons reached a low of 295.2 and a high of 314.95 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:07 PM IST Jupiter Wagons share price NSE Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹297.05, down -4.3% from yesterday's ₹310.4

Based on the current data, Jupiter Wagons stock has a price of 297.05. It has experienced a percent change of -4.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.35, suggesting a decrease of 13.35 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Jupiter Wagons Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹297.85, down -4.04% from yesterday's ₹310.4

Jupiter Wagons stock is currently priced at 297.85 with a percent change of -4.04 and a net change of -12.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of 4.04% and a decrease in value by 12.55.

23 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Motors DVR433.4-6.25-1.42449.0190.0165985.58
Ashok Leyland171.5-0.7-0.41191.45133.150354.58
Jupiter Wagons300.15-10.25-3.3412.571.0511629.23
Varroc Engineering481.35-16.45-3.3519.0239.87354.37
Force Motors3569.15-139.6-3.764173.951085.24702.8
23 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Jupiter Wagons reached a low price of 296.1 and a high price of 314.95 today.

23 Oct 2023, 11:56 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price NSE Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹299, down -3.67% from yesterday's ₹310.4

The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is 299 with a percent change of -3.67. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.4, which means the stock price has decreased by 11.4 units.

23 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Motors DVR432.75-6.9-1.57449.0190.0165736.64
Ashok Leyland170.8-1.4-0.81191.45133.150149.05
Jupiter Wagons297.0-13.4-4.32412.571.0511507.19
Varroc Engineering482.5-15.3-3.07519.0239.87371.94
Force Motors3555.0-153.75-4.154173.951085.24684.16
23 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹301.95, down -2.72% from yesterday's ₹310.4

Jupiter Wagons stock is currently priced at 301.95, which represents a decrease of 2.72% from the previous trading session. The net change in stock price is -8.45.

23 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Jupiter Wagons stock is 314.95 and the low is 300.

23 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price NSE Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹301, down -3.03% from yesterday's ₹310.4

The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is 301, with a percent change of -3.03% and a net change of -9.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decrease of 3.03% and a decrease of 9.4 points.

23 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Motors DVR436.1-3.55-0.81449.0190.0167019.64
Ashok Leyland171.7-0.5-0.29191.45133.150413.31
Jupiter Wagons303.15-7.25-2.34412.571.0511745.47
Varroc Engineering483.0-14.8-2.97519.0239.87379.58
Force Motors3560.35-148.4-4.04173.951085.24691.21
23 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Jupiter Wagons stock today was 306, while the high price reached 314.95.

23 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price update :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹309.7, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹310.4

Based on the current data of Jupiter Wagons stock, the stock price is 309.7. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.7, meaning the stock has decreased by 0.7 points.

23 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.48%
3 Months61.96%
6 Months207.22%
YTD238.18%
1 Year316.43%
23 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹312.75, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹310.4

The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is 312.75. There has been a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.35, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2.35.

23 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹311.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons had a trading volume of 22,582 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 311.6.

