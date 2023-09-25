Hello User
Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -4.94 %. The stock closed at 319 per share. The stock is currently trading at 303.25 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons

Jupiter Wagons' stock price on the last day opened at 326 and closed at 319. The highest price reached during the day was 326, while the lowest was 303.05. The company has a market capitalization of 12,114.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.5, and the 52-week low is 66.9. The stock had a volume of 265,635 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹303.25, down -4.94% from yesterday's ₹319

The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is 303.25, which indicates a decrease of 4.94% from the previous value. The net change in the stock price is -15.75.

25 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹319 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the BSE, the recorded volume was 265,635 shares. The closing price for the stock was 319.

