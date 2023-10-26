Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons closed today at ₹294.7, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹280.7

Jupiter Wagons, a company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), opened at ₹294 and closed at ₹295.2 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹299.3 and a low of ₹280.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,213.6 crore. The 52-week high for Jupiter Wagons is ₹412.5, while the 52-week low is ₹71.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 55,602 shares.
Jupiter Wagons share price NSE Live :Jupiter Wagons closed today at ₹294.7, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹280.7
Jupiter Wagons stock closed at ₹294.7, with a percent change of 4.99% and a net change of 14. This indicates that the stock price increased by 4.99% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹280.7.
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Motors DVR
|413.15
|-5.55
|-1.33
|449.0
|190.65
|158230.14
|Ashok Leyland
|166.5
|-3.0
|-1.77
|191.45
|133.1
|48886.52
|Jupiter Wagons
|294.7
|14.0
|4.99
|412.5
|71.05
|11418.08
|Varroc Engineering
|444.15
|-6.8
|-1.51
|519.0
|239.8
|6786.01
|Force Motors
|3443.7
|94.9
|2.83
|4173.95
|1085.2
|4537.51
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Jupiter Wagons stock is ₹266.7 and the high price is ₹294.7.
Jupiter Wagons Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price of Jupiter Wagons Ltd stock is 71.30, while the 52-week high price is 411.00.
Jupiter Wagons share price NSE Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹294.7, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹280.7
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jupiter Wagons is ₹294.7. The percent change is 4.99, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 14, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹14.
Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹294.7, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹280.7
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jupiter Wagons is ₹294.7, with a 4.99% percent change and a net change of 14. This means that the stock has increased by 4.99% from its previous price and has gained 14 points.
Jupiter Wagons share price NSE Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹274, down -2.39% from yesterday's ₹280.7
Jupiter Wagons stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a net change of -6.7 and a percent change of -2.39. The stock is currently priced at ₹274.
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|306.17
|10 Days
|307.45
|20 Days
|310.10
|50 Days
|321.14
|100 Days
|247.80
|300 Days
|175.12
Jupiter Wagons share price update :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹275, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹280.7
The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is ₹275, with a percent change of -2.03 and a net change of -5.7. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.03% and the price has decreased by ₹5.7.
Jupiter Wagons Live Updates
Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹267.65, down -4.65% from yesterday's ₹280.7
The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is ₹267.65. There has been a percent change of -4.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.05, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹13.05.
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jupiter Wagons share price NSE Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹266.7, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹280.7
Jupiter Wagons stock currently has a price of ₹266.7. It has experienced a percent change of -4.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -14, suggesting a decline in value.
Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹268, down -4.52% from yesterday's ₹280.7
The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is ₹268. There has been a percent change of -4.52, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.7, which means that the stock price has decreased by 12.7 points.
Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹266.7, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹280.7
Jupiter Wagons stock has experienced a decrease in price, with the current price at ₹266.7. This represents a 4.99% decrease from the previous price. The net change in price is -14. This indicates a downward trend in the stock's performance.
Jupiter Wagons Live Updates
Jupiter Wagons share price update :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹268.95, down -4.19% from yesterday's ₹280.7
The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is ₹268.95. There has been a percent change of -4.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.75, meaning the stock has dropped by that amount.
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.05%
|3 Months
|28.24%
|6 Months
|158.09%
|YTD
|205.88%
|1 Year
|274.4%
Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹272.05, down -3.08% from yesterday's ₹280.7
The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is ₹272.05, with a percent change of -3.08 and a net change of -8.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a percentage decrease of 3.08 and a net decrease of 8.65. Investors may interpret this data as a negative trend for Jupiter Wagons stock.
Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹295.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 55,602. The closing price for the shares was ₹295.2.
