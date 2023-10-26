Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons closed today at 294.7, up 4.99% from yesterday's 280.7

Jupiter Wagons share price NSE Live :Jupiter Wagons closed today at ₹294.7, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹280.7 Jupiter Wagons stock closed at ₹294.7, with a percent change of 4.99% and a net change of 14. This indicates that the stock price increased by 4.99% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹280.7.

Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Jupiter Wagons stock is ₹266.7 and the high price is ₹294.7.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Jupiter Wagons Ltd stock is 71.30, while the 52-week high price is 411.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jupiter Wagons share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 306.17 10 Days 307.45 20 Days 310.10 50 Days 321.14 100 Days 247.80 300 Days 175.12 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jupiter Wagons share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 1 1 1 1 Buy 0 0 0 0 Hold 1 1 0 0 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Jupiter Wagons share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -9.05% 3 Months 28.24% 6 Months 158.09% YTD 205.88% 1 Year 274.4%

