Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons closed today at 294.7, up 4.99% from yesterday's 280.7

Jupiter Wagons, a company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), opened at ₹294 and closed at ₹295.2 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹299.3 and a low of ₹280.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,213.6 crore. The 52-week high for Jupiter Wagons is ₹412.5, while the 52-week low is ₹71.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 55,602 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jupiter Wagons stock closed at ₹294.7, with a percent change of 4.99% and a net change of 14. This indicates that the stock price increased by 4.99% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹280.7.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Motors DVR
|413.15
|-5.55
|-1.33
|449.0
|190.65
|158230.14
|Ashok Leyland
|166.5
|-3.0
|-1.77
|191.45
|133.1
|48886.52
|Jupiter Wagons
|294.7
|14.0
|4.99
|412.5
|71.05
|11418.08
|Varroc Engineering
|444.15
|-6.8
|-1.51
|519.0
|239.8
|6786.01
|Force Motors
|3443.7
|94.9
|2.83
|4173.95
|1085.2
|4537.51
The current day's low price of Jupiter Wagons stock is ₹266.7 and the high price is ₹294.7.
The 52-week low price of Jupiter Wagons Ltd stock is 71.30, while the 52-week high price is 411.00.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jupiter Wagons is ₹294.7. The percent change is 4.99, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 14, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹14.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Motors DVR
|413.6
|-5.1
|-1.22
|449.0
|190.65
|158402.48
|Ashok Leyland
|166.4
|-3.1
|-1.83
|191.45
|133.1
|48857.16
|Jupiter Wagons
|294.7
|14.0
|4.99
|412.5
|71.05
|11418.08
|Varroc Engineering
|441.0
|-9.95
|-2.21
|519.0
|239.8
|6737.88
|Force Motors
|3375.0
|26.2
|0.78
|4173.95
|1085.2
|4446.99
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jupiter Wagons is ₹294.7, with a 4.99% percent change and a net change of 14. This means that the stock has increased by 4.99% from its previous price and has gained 14 points.
Click here for Jupiter Wagons Board Meetings
The current day's low price for Jupiter Wagons stock is ₹266.7, while the high price is ₹289.95.
Jupiter Wagons stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a net change of -6.7 and a percent change of -2.39. The stock is currently priced at ₹274.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|306.17
|10 Days
|307.45
|20 Days
|310.10
|50 Days
|321.14
|100 Days
|247.80
|300 Days
|175.12
The current day's low price for Jupiter Wagons stock is ₹266.7, while the high price is ₹278.05.
The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is ₹275, with a percent change of -2.03 and a net change of -5.7. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.03% and the price has decreased by ₹5.7.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Motors DVR
|413.2
|-5.5
|-1.31
|449.0
|190.65
|158249.29
|Ashok Leyland
|166.55
|-2.95
|-1.74
|191.45
|133.1
|48901.2
|Jupiter Wagons
|267.0
|-13.7
|-4.88
|412.5
|71.05
|10344.85
|Varroc Engineering
|444.35
|-6.6
|-1.46
|519.0
|239.8
|6789.06
|Force Motors
|3370.95
|22.15
|0.66
|4173.95
|1085.2
|4441.65
The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is ₹267.65. There has been a percent change of -4.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.05, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹13.05.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Today, Jupiter Wagons stock reached a low price of ₹266.7 and a high price of ₹278.05.
Jupiter Wagons stock currently has a price of ₹266.7. It has experienced a percent change of -4.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -14, suggesting a decline in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Motors DVR
|411.6
|-7.1
|-1.7
|449.0
|190.65
|157636.51
|Ashok Leyland
|165.95
|-3.55
|-2.09
|191.45
|133.1
|48725.03
|Jupiter Wagons
|266.7
|-14.0
|-4.99
|412.5
|71.05
|10333.22
|Varroc Engineering
|442.0
|-8.95
|-1.98
|519.0
|239.8
|6753.16
|Force Motors
|3208.0
|-140.8
|-4.2
|4173.95
|1085.2
|4226.94
The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is ₹268. There has been a percent change of -4.52, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.7, which means that the stock price has decreased by 12.7 points.
Click here for Jupiter Wagons Dividend
The low price for Jupiter Wagons stock today is ₹266.7, while the high price is ₹278.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Motors DVR
|414.5
|-4.2
|-1.0
|449.0
|190.65
|158747.17
|Ashok Leyland
|166.3
|-3.2
|-1.89
|191.45
|133.1
|48827.8
|Jupiter Wagons
|266.7
|-14.0
|-4.99
|412.5
|71.05
|10333.22
|Varroc Engineering
|442.65
|-8.3
|-1.84
|519.0
|239.8
|6763.09
|Force Motors
|3209.45
|-139.35
|-4.16
|4173.95
|1085.2
|4228.85
Jupiter Wagons stock has experienced a decrease in price, with the current price at ₹266.7. This represents a 4.99% decrease from the previous price. The net change in price is -14. This indicates a downward trend in the stock's performance.
The current day's low price for Jupiter Wagons stock is ₹266.7, while the high price is ₹278.05.
The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is ₹268.95. There has been a percent change of -4.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.75, meaning the stock has dropped by that amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.05%
|3 Months
|28.24%
|6 Months
|158.09%
|YTD
|205.88%
|1 Year
|274.4%
The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is ₹272.05, with a percent change of -3.08 and a net change of -8.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a percentage decrease of 3.08 and a net decrease of 8.65. Investors may interpret this data as a negative trend for Jupiter Wagons stock.
On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 55,602. The closing price for the shares was ₹295.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!