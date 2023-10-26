Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons closed today at 294.7, up 4.99% from yesterday's 280.7

14 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 280.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 294.7 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons

Jupiter Wagons, a company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), opened at 294 and closed at 295.2 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 299.3 and a low of 280.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 11,213.6 crore. The 52-week high for Jupiter Wagons is 412.5, while the 52-week low is 71.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 55,602 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST Jupiter Wagons share price NSE Live :Jupiter Wagons closed today at ₹294.7, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹280.7

Jupiter Wagons stock closed at 294.7, with a percent change of 4.99% and a net change of 14. This indicates that the stock price increased by 4.99% compared to the previous day's closing price of 280.7.

26 Oct 2023, 06:22 PM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Motors DVR413.15-5.55-1.33449.0190.65158230.14
Ashok Leyland166.5-3.0-1.77191.45133.148886.52
Jupiter Wagons294.714.04.99412.571.0511418.08
Varroc Engineering444.15-6.8-1.51519.0239.86786.01
Force Motors3443.794.92.834173.951085.24537.51
26 Oct 2023, 05:37 PM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Jupiter Wagons stock is 266.7 and the high price is 294.7.

26 Oct 2023, 03:20 PM IST Jupiter Wagons Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Jupiter Wagons Ltd stock is 71.30, while the 52-week high price is 411.00.

26 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Jupiter Wagons share price NSE Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹294.7, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹280.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jupiter Wagons is 294.7. The percent change is 4.99, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 14, suggesting that the stock has increased by 14.

26 Oct 2023, 02:36 PM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Motors DVR413.6-5.1-1.22449.0190.65158402.48
Ashok Leyland166.4-3.1-1.83191.45133.148857.16
Jupiter Wagons294.714.04.99412.571.0511418.08
Varroc Engineering441.0-9.95-2.21519.0239.86737.88
Force Motors3375.026.20.784173.951085.24446.99
26 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹294.7, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹280.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jupiter Wagons is 294.7, with a 4.99% percent change and a net change of 14. This means that the stock has increased by 4.99% from its previous price and has gained 14 points.

Click here for Jupiter Wagons Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 02:19 PM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Jupiter Wagons stock is 266.7, while the high price is 289.95.

26 Oct 2023, 01:49 PM IST Jupiter Wagons share price NSE Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹274, down -2.39% from yesterday's ₹280.7

Jupiter Wagons stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a net change of -6.7 and a percent change of -2.39. The stock is currently priced at 274.

26 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days306.17
10 Days307.45
20 Days310.10
50 Days321.14
100 Days247.80
300 Days175.12
26 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Jupiter Wagons stock is 266.7, while the high price is 278.05.

26 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Jupiter Wagons share price update :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹275, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹280.7

The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is 275, with a percent change of -2.03 and a net change of -5.7. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.03% and the price has decreased by 5.7.

26 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Jupiter Wagons Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Motors DVR413.2-5.5-1.31449.0190.65158249.29
Ashok Leyland166.55-2.95-1.74191.45133.148901.2
Jupiter Wagons267.0-13.7-4.88412.571.0510344.85
Varroc Engineering444.35-6.6-1.46519.0239.86789.06
Force Motors3370.9522.150.664173.951085.24441.65
26 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹267.65, down -4.65% from yesterday's ₹280.7

The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is 267.65. There has been a percent change of -4.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.05, which means the stock price has decreased by 13.05.

26 Oct 2023, 12:19 PM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold1100
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
26 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Jupiter Wagons stock reached a low price of 266.7 and a high price of 278.05.

26 Oct 2023, 11:45 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price NSE Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹266.7, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹280.7

Jupiter Wagons stock currently has a price of 266.7. It has experienced a percent change of -4.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -14, suggesting a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Motors DVR411.6-7.1-1.7449.0190.65157636.51
Ashok Leyland165.95-3.55-2.09191.45133.148725.03
Jupiter Wagons266.7-14.0-4.99412.571.0510333.22
Varroc Engineering442.0-8.95-1.98519.0239.86753.16
Force Motors3208.0-140.8-4.24173.951085.24226.94
26 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹268, down -4.52% from yesterday's ₹280.7

The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is 268. There has been a percent change of -4.52, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.7, which means that the stock price has decreased by 12.7 points.

Click here for Jupiter Wagons Dividend

26 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Jupiter Wagons stock today is 266.7, while the high price is 278.05.

26 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Motors DVR414.5-4.2-1.0449.0190.65158747.17
Ashok Leyland166.3-3.2-1.89191.45133.148827.8
Jupiter Wagons266.7-14.0-4.99412.571.0510333.22
Varroc Engineering442.65-8.3-1.84519.0239.86763.09
Force Motors3209.45-139.35-4.164173.951085.24228.85
26 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹266.7, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹280.7

Jupiter Wagons stock has experienced a decrease in price, with the current price at 266.7. This represents a 4.99% decrease from the previous price. The net change in price is -14. This indicates a downward trend in the stock's performance.

26 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Jupiter Wagons stock is 266.7, while the high price is 278.05.

26 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price update :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹268.95, down -4.19% from yesterday's ₹280.7

The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is 268.95. There has been a percent change of -4.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.75, meaning the stock has dropped by that amount.

26 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.05%
3 Months28.24%
6 Months158.09%
YTD205.88%
1 Year274.4%
26 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹272.05, down -3.08% from yesterday's ₹280.7

The current data of Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is 272.05, with a percent change of -3.08 and a net change of -8.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a percentage decrease of 3.08 and a net decrease of 8.65. Investors may interpret this data as a negative trend for Jupiter Wagons stock.

26 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹295.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 55,602. The closing price for the shares was 295.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.