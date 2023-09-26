comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 26 2023 09:50:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.25 2.28%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,531 -0.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 242.55 1.23%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 593.65 -0.08%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 442.8 0.05%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Stock Plummets in Trading Today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Stock Plummets in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -4.03 %. The stock closed at 288.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 276.5 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter WagonsPremium
Jupiter Wagons

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons had an open price of 300 and a close price of 303.25. The stock reached a high of 306.45 and a low of 288.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons is 11,509.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 412.5 and its 52-week low is 66.9. The BSE volume for the day was 145,666 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:51:39 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:40:06 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price update :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹276.5, down -4.03% from yesterday's ₹288.1

The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is 276.5 with a percent change of -4.03. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.03%. The net change is -11.6, indicating a decrease of 11.6 units in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Jupiter Wagons has decreased, suggesting a decline in the company's value.

26 Sep 2023, 09:36:37 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-17.99%
3 Months74.37%
6 Months221.7%
YTD214.16%
1 Year291.05%
26 Sep 2023, 09:08:57 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹288.1, down -5% from yesterday's ₹303.25

The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that its price is 288.1. There has been a percent change of -5, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -15.15, which means the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

26 Sep 2023, 08:02:28 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹303.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 145,666 and the closing price was 303.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App