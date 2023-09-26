Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons had an open price of ₹300 and a close price of ₹303.25. The stock reached a high of ₹306.45 and a low of ₹288.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons is ₹11,509.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹412.5 and its 52-week low is ₹66.9. The BSE volume for the day was 145,666 shares.
Jupiter Wagons Live Updates
JUPITER WAGONS
Jupiter Wagons share price update :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹276.5, down -4.03% from yesterday's ₹288.1
The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the stock price is ₹276.5 with a percent change of -4.03. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.03%. The net change is -11.6, indicating a decrease of 11.6 units in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Jupiter Wagons has decreased, suggesting a decline in the company's value.
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-17.99%
|3 Months
|74.37%
|6 Months
|221.7%
|YTD
|214.16%
|1 Year
|291.05%
Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹303.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 145,666 and the closing price was ₹303.25.
