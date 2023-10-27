Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons closed today at ₹309.4, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹294.7

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons opened at ₹278.05 and closed at ₹280.7. The stock had a high of ₹294.7 and a low of ₹266.7. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹11,772.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.5 and the 52-week low is ₹71.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 138,274 shares.
Jupiter Wagons share price update :Jupiter Wagons closed today at ₹309.4, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹294.7
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Motors DVR
|423.4
|10.25
|2.48
|449.0
|190.65
|162155.73
|Ashok Leyland
|168.1
|1.6
|0.96
|191.45
|133.1
|49356.3
|Jupiter Wagons
|309.4
|14.7
|4.99
|412.5
|71.05
|11987.62
|Varroc Engineering
|461.5
|17.35
|3.91
|519.0
|239.8
|7051.09
|Force Motors
|3530.05
|86.35
|2.51
|4173.95
|1085.2
|4651.29
Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹309.4, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹294.7
Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹309.4, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹294.7
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|300.54
|10 Days
|305.79
|20 Days
|309.73
|50 Days
|322.06
|100 Days
|249.30
|300 Days
|176.06
Jupiter Wagons share price NSE Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹309.4, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹294.7
Jupiter Wagons Live Updates
Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹309.4, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹294.7
Jupiter Wagons share price NSE Live :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹309.4, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹294.7
Jupiter Wagons share price update :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹309.4, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹294.7
Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹309.4, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹294.7
Jupiter Wagons share price update :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹294.7, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹280.7
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.38%
|3 Months
|35.95%
|6 Months
|172.96%
|YTD
|221.13%
|1 Year
|293.07%
Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹294.7, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹280.7
Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹280.7 on last trading day
