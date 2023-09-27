Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Soars in Trading Today

The last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons saw an open price of ₹273.7 and a close price of ₹288.1. The stock reached a high of ₹302.5 and a low of ₹273.7. The market capitalization for Jupiter Wagons is currently at ₹12,084.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.5, while the 52-week low is ₹66.9. The BSE volume for the day was 498,411 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.