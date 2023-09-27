Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 2.38 %. The stock closed at 302.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 309.7 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons

The last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons saw an open price of 273.7 and a close price of 288.1. The stock reached a high of 302.5 and a low of 273.7. The market capitalization for Jupiter Wagons is currently at 12,084.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.5, while the 52-week low is 66.9. The BSE volume for the day was 498,411 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:14 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹309.7, up 2.38% from yesterday's ₹302.5

Jupiter Wagons stock has a current price of 309.7. It has seen a percent change of 2.38, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 7.2, further indicating a positive movement.

27 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹288.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 498,411. The closing price for the stock was 288.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.