Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Soars in Trading Today

The last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons saw an open price of ₹273.7 and a close price of ₹288.1. The stock reached a high of ₹302.5 and a low of ₹273.7. The market capitalization for Jupiter Wagons is currently at ₹12,084.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.5, while the 52-week low is ₹66.9. The BSE volume for the day was 498,411 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jupiter Wagons stock has a current price of ₹309.7. It has seen a percent change of 2.38, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 7.2, further indicating a positive movement.
On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 498,411. The closing price for the stock was ₹288.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!