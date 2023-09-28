Hello User
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 302.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 317.6 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons

Jupiter Wagons' stock opened at 309.7 and closed at 302.5 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 317.6, while the lowest was 308.65. The company has a market capitalization of 12,687.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.5, and the 52-week low is 66.9. On the BSE, a total of 23,395 shares of Jupiter Wagons were traded on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹302.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 23,395. The closing price for the stock was 302.5.

