Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Jupiter Wagons stock price went up today, 29 Sep 2023, by 4.95 %. The stock closed at 333.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.95 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons' stock opened at 329 and closed at 317.6. The stock reached a high of 333.45 and a low of 325.55. The company's market capitalization is 13,320.9 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 412.5 and a 52-week low of 66.9. On the BSE, a total of 36,226 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹349.95, up 4.95% from yesterday's ₹333.45

Jupiter Wagons stock is currently trading at a price of 349.95 with a percent change of 4.95. This means that the stock has increased by 4.95% from its previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 16.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well and experiencing an upward trend.

29 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹317.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 36,226. The closing price for the stock was 317.6.

