Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons' stock opened at ₹329 and closed at ₹317.6. The stock reached a high of ₹333.45 and a low of ₹325.55. The company's market capitalization is ₹13,320.9 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹412.5 and a 52-week low of ₹66.9. On the BSE, a total of 36,226 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jupiter Wagons stock is currently trading at a price of ₹349.95 with a percent change of 4.95. This means that the stock has increased by 4.95% from its previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 16.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well and experiencing an upward trend.
On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 36,226. The closing price for the stock was ₹317.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!