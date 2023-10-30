Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons opened at ₹308.05 and closed at ₹294.7. The stock had a high of ₹309.4 and a low of ₹304.2. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons is ₹12,360.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.5 and the 52-week low is ₹71.05. The BSE volume for the day was 48,551 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.71%
|3 Months
|48.49%
|6 Months
|194.34%
|YTD
|237.15%
|1 Year
|307.24%
The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is ₹309.4, which represents a 4.99% increase from the previous trading period. The net change in the stock price is 14.7. Overall, these figures indicate a positive trend for Jupiter Wagons stock.
On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 48,551. The closing price of the shares was ₹294.7.
