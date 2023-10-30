Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 294.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 309.4 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons

On the last day, Jupiter Wagons opened at 308.05 and closed at 294.7. The stock had a high of 309.4 and a low of 304.2. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons is 12,360.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 412.5 and the 52-week low is 71.05. The BSE volume for the day was 48,551 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.71%
3 Months48.49%
6 Months194.34%
YTD237.15%
1 Year307.24%
30 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Today :Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹309.4, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹294.7

The current data for Jupiter Wagons stock shows that the price is 309.4, which represents a 4.99% increase from the previous trading period. The net change in the stock price is 14.7. Overall, these figures indicate a positive trend for Jupiter Wagons stock.

30 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹294.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 48,551. The closing price of the shares was 294.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.