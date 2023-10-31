Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons thrives with positive trading day

On the last trading day, Jupiter Wagons opened at ₹324.85 and closed at ₹309.4. The stock had a high of ₹324.85 and a low of ₹312.85. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons is ₹12,663.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.5 and the 52-week low is ₹71.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 217,933 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.