Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons thrives with positive trading day

On the last trading day, Jupiter Wagons opened at ₹324.85 and closed at ₹309.4. The stock had a high of ₹324.85 and a low of ₹312.85. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons is ₹12,663.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹412.5 and the 52-week low is ₹71.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 217,933 shares.
Jupiter Wagons stock is currently priced at ₹318. The stock has experienced a 0.32% increase, resulting in a net change of 1.
On the last day of trading for Jupiter Wagons on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 217,933. The closing price for the stock was ₹309.4.
