Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 7.68 %. The stock closed at 602.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 648.45 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons' stock opened at 575.15 and closed at 569.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 613, while the low was 553. The market capitalization stands at 24,828.32 crore. The 52-week high and low are 613 and 125.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 588,570 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:34 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons touched a high of 662.15 & a low of 634.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1660.85Support 1632.75
Resistance 2675.55Support 2619.35
Resistance 3688.95Support 3604.65
03 Jun 2024, 10:12 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:56 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Today, Jupiter Wagons' stock price has increased by 6.6% to reach 641.95, in line with similar gains seen in its peer companies such as Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, Force Motors, and Varroc Engineering. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown growth, with Nifty increasing by 2.74% and Sensex by 2.7%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Motors DVR634.315.92.57712.9265.5243079.1
Ashok Leyland232.058.053.59230.7144.568137.47
Jupiter Wagons641.9539.756.6613.0125.126467.19
Force Motors8952.8210.052.410272.651407.011796.44
Varroc Engineering561.257.951.44631.0298.08575.14
03 Jun 2024, 09:34 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹648.45, up 7.68% from yesterday's ₹602.2

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jupiter Wagons has surpassed the first resistance of 614.92 & second resistance of 631.93 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 662.87. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 662.87 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Jupiter Wagons has increased by 9.12% today, reaching 657.15. Over the past year, Jupiter Wagons shares have surged by 372.50% to 657.15. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 in the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.66%
3 Months63.41%
6 Months76.16%
YTD88.81%
1 Year372.5%
03 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jupiter Wagons on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1614.92Support 1566.97
Resistance 2631.93Support 2536.03
Resistance 3662.87Support 3519.02
03 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 418.0, 30.59% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 362.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 474.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Jupiter Wagons volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5982 k

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 588 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹569.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 613 & 553 yesterday to end at 569.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

