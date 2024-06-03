Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Soars in Trading Today

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons' stock opened at ₹575.15 and closed at ₹569.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹613, while the low was ₹553. The market capitalization stands at ₹24,828.32 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹613 and ₹125.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 588,570 shares traded.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons touched a high of 662.15 & a low of 634.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|660.85
|Support 1
|632.75
|Resistance 2
|675.55
|Support 2
|619.35
|Resistance 3
|688.95
|Support 3
|604.65
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Today, Jupiter Wagons' stock price has increased by 6.6% to reach ₹641.95, in line with similar gains seen in its peer companies such as Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, Force Motors, and Varroc Engineering. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown growth, with Nifty increasing by 2.74% and Sensex by 2.7%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Motors DVR
|634.3
|15.9
|2.57
|712.9
|265.5
|243079.1
|Ashok Leyland
|232.05
|8.05
|3.59
|230.7
|144.5
|68137.47
|Jupiter Wagons
|641.95
|39.75
|6.6
|613.0
|125.1
|26467.19
|Force Motors
|8952.8
|210.05
|2.4
|10272.65
|1407.0
|11796.44
|Varroc Engineering
|561.25
|7.95
|1.44
|631.0
|298.0
|8575.14
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jupiter Wagons has surpassed the first resistance of ₹614.92 & second resistance of ₹631.93 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹662.87. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹662.87 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Jupiter Wagons has increased by 9.12% today, reaching ₹657.15. Over the past year, Jupiter Wagons shares have surged by 372.50% to ₹657.15. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 in the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.66%
|3 Months
|63.41%
|6 Months
|76.16%
|YTD
|88.81%
|1 Year
|372.5%
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jupiter Wagons on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|614.92
|Support 1
|566.97
|Resistance 2
|631.93
|Support 2
|536.03
|Resistance 3
|662.87
|Support 3
|519.02
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹418.0, 30.59% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹362.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹474.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 588 k.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹613 & ₹553 yesterday to end at ₹569.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend