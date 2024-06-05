Hello User
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:33 AM IST
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -6.2 %. The stock closed at 525.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 492.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons opened at 534.9 and closed at 525.4 on the last day. The high for the day was 538.4, and the low was 446.85. The market capitalization stood at 20,472.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 681.9 and 126.7, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 282,177 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:33 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Jupiter Wagons touched a high of 631.35 & a low of 580.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1644.12Support 1593.12
Resistance 2663.23Support 2561.23
Resistance 3695.12Support 3542.12
05 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:51 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Today, Jupiter Wagons' stock price dropped by 6.63% to reach 490.55, while its industry counterparts showed a mixed performance. Tata Motors DVR and Varroc Engineering are experiencing declines, whereas Ashok Leyland and Force Motors are seeing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.48% and 0.01% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Motors DVR598.3-5.45-0.9712.9283.3229283.03
Ashok Leyland208.350.50.24237.9146.561178.38
Jupiter Wagons490.55-34.85-6.63681.9126.720225.06
Force Motors8209.050.00.6110272.651862.610816.39
Varroc Engineering510.1-3.6-0.7631.0301.657793.63
05 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹525.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 538.4 & 446.85 yesterday to end at 525.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

