Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons opened at ₹534.9 and closed at ₹525.4 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹538.4, and the low was ₹446.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹20,472.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹681.9 and ₹126.7, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 282,177 shares traded.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Jupiter Wagons touched a high of 631.35 & a low of 580.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|644.12
|Support 1
|593.12
|Resistance 2
|663.23
|Support 2
|561.23
|Resistance 3
|695.12
|Support 3
|542.12
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Today, Jupiter Wagons' stock price dropped by 6.63% to reach ₹490.55, while its industry counterparts showed a mixed performance. Tata Motors DVR and Varroc Engineering are experiencing declines, whereas Ashok Leyland and Force Motors are seeing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.48% and 0.01% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Motors DVR
|598.3
|-5.45
|-0.9
|712.9
|283.3
|229283.03
|Ashok Leyland
|208.35
|0.5
|0.24
|237.9
|146.5
|61178.38
|Jupiter Wagons
|490.55
|-34.85
|-6.63
|681.9
|126.7
|20225.06
|Force Motors
|8209.0
|50.0
|0.61
|10272.65
|1862.6
|10816.39
|Varroc Engineering
|510.1
|-3.6
|-0.7
|631.0
|301.65
|7793.63
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹538.4 & ₹446.85 yesterday to end at ₹525.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.