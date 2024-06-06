Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 7.38 %. The stock closed at 541.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 581.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons had a volatile trading day, with an open price of 563.35 and a close price of 541.8. The stock reached a high of 588.45 and a low of 563. The market capitalization stands at 23987.24 crore, with a 52-week high of 681.9 and a 52-week low of 126.7. The BSE volume for the day was 37660 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Today, Jupiter Wagons' stock price has increased by 8.34% to reach 587, in line with the upward movement of its peers such as Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, Force Motors, and Varroc Engineering. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also experienced gains of 0.64% and 0.42% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Motors DVR624.94.00.64712.9283.3239476.8
Ashok Leyland227.83.71.65237.9146.566889.54
Jupiter Wagons587.045.28.34681.9126.724201.63
Force Motors8520.0137.351.6410272.651862.611226.17
Varroc Engineering583.452.50.43631.0301.658914.32
06 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹541.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 588.45 & 563 yesterday to end at 541.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.