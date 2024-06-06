Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons had a volatile trading day, with an open price of ₹563.35 and a close price of ₹541.8. The stock reached a high of ₹588.45 and a low of ₹563. The market capitalization stands at ₹23987.24 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹681.9 and a 52-week low of ₹126.7. The BSE volume for the day was 37660 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Today, Jupiter Wagons' stock price has increased by 8.34% to reach ₹587, in line with the upward movement of its peers such as Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, Force Motors, and Varroc Engineering. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also experienced gains of 0.64% and 0.42% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Motors DVR
|624.9
|4.0
|0.64
|712.9
|283.3
|239476.8
|Ashok Leyland
|227.8
|3.7
|1.65
|237.9
|146.5
|66889.54
|Jupiter Wagons
|587.0
|45.2
|8.34
|681.9
|126.7
|24201.63
|Force Motors
|8520.0
|137.35
|1.64
|10272.65
|1862.6
|11226.17
|Varroc Engineering
|583.45
|2.5
|0.43
|631.0
|301.65
|8914.32
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹588.45 & ₹563 yesterday to end at ₹541.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend