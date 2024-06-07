Hello User
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:35 AM IST Trade
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 577.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 585.9 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons' stock on the last day had an open price of 582.85, closing at 577.7. The high and low prices for the day were 592.95 and 566.15, respectively. The market capitalization was recorded at 24156.28 crore. The 52-week high and low were 681.9 and 126.7. The BSE volume for the day was 145541 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:35 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Jupiter Wagons reached a peak of 0.0 and a bottom of 0.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 590.08 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:22 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹577.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 592.95 & 566.15 yesterday to end at 577.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

