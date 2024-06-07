Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons' stock on the last day had an open price of ₹582.85, closing at ₹577.7. The high and low prices for the day were ₹592.95 and ₹566.15, respectively. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹24156.28 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹681.9 and ₹126.7. The BSE volume for the day was 145541 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Jupiter Wagons reached a peak of 0.0 and a bottom of 0.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 590.08 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹592.95 & ₹566.15 yesterday to end at ₹577.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend