Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today : Jupiter Wagons opened at ₹404.35 and closed at ₹401.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹404.8 and a low of ₹394.95. The market capitalization stands at ₹16,359.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹442.15 and the low is ₹107.35. The BSE volume for the day was 10,602 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Jupiter Wagons stock reached a high of ₹414.85 and a low of ₹394.95.
Jupiter Wagons Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jupiter Wagons share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|405.10
|10 Days
|390.58
|20 Days
|387.08
|50 Days
|370.96
|100 Days
|361.91
|300 Days
|328.45
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Jupiter Wagons' stock price has increased by 0.89% to reach ₹404.6, outperforming its competitors such as Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, Force Motors, and Varroc Engineering, which are experiencing losses. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.46% and -0.6% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Motors DVR
|673.8
|-9.8
|-1.43
|712.9
|245.6
|258055.11
|Ashok Leyland
|195.7
|-5.05
|-2.52
|205.1
|144.2
|57460.01
|Jupiter Wagons
|404.6
|3.55
|0.89
|442.15
|107.35
|15676.12
|Force Motors
|9456.55
|-284.8
|-2.92
|10272.65
|1317.9
|12460.2
|Varroc Engineering
|511.1
|-2.2
|-0.43
|631.0
|284.0
|7808.91
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹418.0, 2.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹362.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹474.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jupiter Wagons Live Updates
Jupiter Wagons share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Jupiter Wagons' stock price increased by 1.05% to reach ₹405.25, outperforming its peers. While Tata Motors DVR and Ashok Leyland are declining, Force Motors and Varroc Engineering are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are slightly up by 0.11% and down by -0.14% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Motors DVR
|683.4
|-0.2
|-0.03
|712.9
|245.6
|261731.76
|Ashok Leyland
|198.8
|-1.95
|-0.97
|205.1
|144.2
|58370.21
|Jupiter Wagons
|405.25
|4.2
|1.05
|442.15
|107.35
|15701.31
|Force Motors
|9787.95
|46.6
|0.48
|10272.65
|1317.9
|12896.86
|Varroc Engineering
|517.15
|3.85
|0.75
|631.0
|284.0
|7901.35
Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹401.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹404.8 & ₹394.95 yesterday to end at ₹401.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
