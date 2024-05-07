Hello User
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 01:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 401.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 396.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons Stock Price Today

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today : Jupiter Wagons opened at 404.35 and closed at 401.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 404.8 and a low of 394.95. The market capitalization stands at 16,359.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 442.15 and the low is 107.35. The BSE volume for the day was 10,602 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Jupiter Wagons stock reached a high of 414.85 and a low of 394.95.

07 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Jupiter Wagons Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jupiter Wagons share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

07 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days405.10
10 Days390.58
20 Days387.08
50 Days370.96
100 Days361.91
300 Days328.45
07 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Jupiter Wagons' stock price has increased by 0.89% to reach 404.6, outperforming its competitors such as Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, Force Motors, and Varroc Engineering, which are experiencing losses. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.46% and -0.6% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Motors DVR673.8-9.8-1.43712.9245.6258055.11
Ashok Leyland195.7-5.05-2.52205.1144.257460.01
Jupiter Wagons404.63.550.89442.15107.3515676.12
Force Motors9456.55-284.8-2.9210272.651317.912460.2
Varroc Engineering511.1-2.2-0.43631.0284.07808.91
07 May 2024, 11:02 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 418.0, 2.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 362.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 474.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
07 May 2024, 10:16 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Live Updates

07 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Jupiter Wagons' stock price increased by 1.05% to reach 405.25, outperforming its peers. While Tata Motors DVR and Ashok Leyland are declining, Force Motors and Varroc Engineering are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are slightly up by 0.11% and down by -0.14% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Motors DVR683.4-0.2-0.03712.9245.6261731.76
Ashok Leyland198.8-1.95-0.97205.1144.258370.21
Jupiter Wagons405.254.21.05442.15107.3515701.31
Force Motors9787.9546.60.4810272.651317.912896.86
Varroc Engineering517.153.850.75631.0284.07901.35
07 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹401.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 404.8 & 394.95 yesterday to end at 401.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

