Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jupiter Wagons opened at ₹404.35 and closed at ₹401.05. The high for the day was ₹414.85 while the low was ₹392.5. The market cap for Jupiter Wagons is ₹16,720.57 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹442.15 and the 52-week low is ₹107.35. The BSE volume for the day was 103,411 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹418.0, 3.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹362.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹474.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The stock traded in the range of ₹414.85 & ₹392.5 yesterday to end at ₹401.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
