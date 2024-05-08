Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went up today, 08 May 2024, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 401.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 405.55 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons Stock Price Today

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jupiter Wagons opened at 404.35 and closed at 401.05. The high for the day was 414.85 while the low was 392.5. The market cap for Jupiter Wagons is 16,720.57 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 442.15 and the 52-week low is 107.35. The BSE volume for the day was 103,411 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 418.0, 3.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 362.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 474.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
08 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹401.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 414.85 & 392.5 yesterday to end at 401.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.