Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 405.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 407.85 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons Stock Price Today

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today : Jupiter Wagons opened at 413.75 and closed at 405.55 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 423.75 and a low of 404 during the day. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons is 16,815.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 442.15 and the 52-week low is 107.35. The BSE volume for Jupiter Wagons was 225,682 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹405.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 423.75 & 404 yesterday to end at 405.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.