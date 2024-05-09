Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today : Jupiter Wagons opened at ₹413.75 and closed at ₹405.55 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹423.75 and a low of ₹404 during the day. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons is ₹16,815.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹442.15 and the 52-week low is ₹107.35. The BSE volume for Jupiter Wagons was 225,682 shares.
09 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹405.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹423.75 & ₹404 yesterday to end at ₹405.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend