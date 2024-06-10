Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 2.42 %. The stock closed at 577.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 591.7 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Jupiter Wagons opened at 582.85 and closed at 577.7. The stock reached a high of 596.7 and a low of 566.15. The market capitalization was 24,395.41 crore. The 52-week high was 681.9 and the low was 126.7. The BSE volume for the day was 318,920 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jupiter Wagons on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1603.47Support 1573.87
Resistance 2614.93Support 2555.73
Resistance 3633.07Support 3544.27
10 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 418.0, 29.36% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 362.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 474.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Jupiter Wagons volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4475 k

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 318 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹577.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 596.7 & 566.15 yesterday to end at 577.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.