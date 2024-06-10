Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Jupiter Wagons opened at ₹582.85 and closed at ₹577.7. The stock reached a high of ₹596.7 and a low of ₹566.15. The market capitalization was ₹24,395.41 crore. The 52-week high was ₹681.9 and the low was ₹126.7. The BSE volume for the day was 318,920 shares traded.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jupiter Wagons on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|603.47
|Support 1
|573.87
|Resistance 2
|614.93
|Support 2
|555.73
|Resistance 3
|633.07
|Support 3
|544.27
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹418.0, 29.36% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹362.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹474.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 318 k.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹596.7 & ₹566.15 yesterday to end at ₹577.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend