Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today : Jupiter Wagons opened at ₹411.55 and closed at ₹407.85 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹448.75 and a low of ₹410 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹17,343.13 crore. The 52-week high for Jupiter Wagons was ₹442.15, and the low was ₹107.35. The BSE volume for the day was 735,342 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹418.0, 0.63% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹362.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹474.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The stock traded in the range of ₹448.75 & ₹410 yesterday to end at ₹407.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!