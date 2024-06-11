Hello User
Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 6.39 %. The stock closed at 622.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 662.5 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons had an open price of 632 and closed at 622.7 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 678 and a low of 632. The market capitalization was 27,792.71 crore, with a 52-week high of 681.9 and a 52-week low of 132.7. The BSE volume for the day was 186,010 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹662.5, up 6.39% from yesterday's ₹622.7

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jupiter Wagons has surpassed the first resistance of 632.95 & second resistance of 642.9 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 662.8. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 662.8 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

11 Jun 2024, 11:15 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Today, Jupiter Wagons' stock price increased by 6.09% to reach 660.65, outperforming its peers. While Force Motors is declining, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, and Varroc Engineering are all experiencing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.23% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Motors DVR665.213.01.99709.52281.96254920.73
Ashok Leyland234.43.01.3237.9151.668827.51
Jupiter Wagons660.6537.956.09681.9132.727238.18
Force Motors8489.3-15.65-0.1810272.652103.0511185.72
Varroc Engineering639.9516.852.7631.0313.059777.57
11 Jun 2024, 11:03 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 418.0, 36.51% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 362.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 474.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
11 Jun 2024, 10:46 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 264.09% higher than yesterday

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The volume of Jupiter Wagons traded by 10 AM is 264.09% higher than yesterday, with the price at 658.75, up by 5.79%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:36 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Jupiter Wagons touched a high of 682.25 & a low of 646.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1674.27Support 1638.12
Resistance 2696.33Support 2624.03
Resistance 3710.42Support 3601.97
11 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:55 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Jupiter Wagons saw a 5.35% increase in its stock price today, reaching 656, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While Force Motors and Varroc Engineering are declining, Tata Motors DVR and Ashok Leyland are seeing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are performing at -0.18% and 0% respectively.

11 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹622.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 678 & 632 yesterday to end at 622.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

