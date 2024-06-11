Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Sees Positive Trading Day

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons had an open price of ₹632 and closed at ₹622.7 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹678 and a low of ₹632. The market capitalization was ₹27,792.71 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹681.9 and a 52-week low of ₹132.7. The BSE volume for the day was 186,010 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jupiter Wagons has surpassed the first resistance of ₹632.95 & second resistance of ₹642.9 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹662.8. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹662.8 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Today, Jupiter Wagons' stock price increased by 6.09% to reach ₹660.65, outperforming its peers. While Force Motors is declining, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, and Varroc Engineering are all experiencing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.23% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Motors DVR
|665.2
|13.0
|1.99
|709.52
|281.96
|254920.73
|Ashok Leyland
|234.4
|3.0
|1.3
|237.9
|151.6
|68827.51
|Jupiter Wagons
|660.65
|37.95
|6.09
|681.9
|132.7
|27238.18
|Force Motors
|8489.3
|-15.65
|-0.18
|10272.65
|2103.05
|11185.72
|Varroc Engineering
|639.95
|16.85
|2.7
|631.0
|313.05
|9777.57
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹418.0, 36.51% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹362.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹474.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The volume of Jupiter Wagons traded by 10 AM is 264.09% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹658.75, up by 5.79%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Jupiter Wagons touched a high of 682.25 & a low of 646.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|674.27
|Support 1
|638.12
|Resistance 2
|696.33
|Support 2
|624.03
|Resistance 3
|710.42
|Support 3
|601.97
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Jupiter Wagons saw a 5.35% increase in its stock price today, reaching ₹656, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While Force Motors and Varroc Engineering are declining, Tata Motors DVR and Ashok Leyland are seeing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are performing at -0.18% and 0% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Motors DVR
|658.0
|5.8
|0.89
|709.52
|281.96
|252161.52
|Ashok Leyland
|231.4
|0.0
|0.0
|237.9
|151.6
|67946.61
|Jupiter Wagons
|656.0
|33.3
|5.35
|681.9
|132.7
|27046.46
|Force Motors
|8501.25
|-3.7
|-0.04
|10272.65
|2103.05
|11201.47
|Varroc Engineering
|615.6
|-7.5
|-1.2
|631.0
|313.05
|9405.53
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹678 & ₹632 yesterday to end at ₹622.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend