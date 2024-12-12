Hello User
Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

2 min read . 12:35 PM IST Trade
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 552.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 559.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jupiter Wagons opened at 568.05 and closed at 552.65, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 588 and a low of 562.35 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 23,445.03 crore, with a 52-week high of 748.05 and a low of 301. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 776,824 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 12:35 PM IST Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 571.35 and 560.35 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 560.35 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 571.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1566.75Support 1559.8
Resistance 2569.35Support 2555.45
Resistance 3573.7Support 3552.85
12 Dec 2024, 12:23 PM IST Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days492.67
10 Days487.28
20 Days467.84
50 Days487.21
100 Days527.08
300 Days506.26
12 Dec 2024, 12:23 PM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons Short Term and Long Term Trends

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jupiter Wagons share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

12 Dec 2024, 12:14 PM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹559.35, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹552.65

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons share price is at 559.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 510.38 and 579.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 510.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 579.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

12 Dec 2024, 11:47 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 5657.01% higher than yesterday

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Jupiter Wagons has surged by 5657.01% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at 563.7, reflecting a 2% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

12 Dec 2024, 11:41 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 581.25 and 561.1 over the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 561.1 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 581.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1571.35Support 1560.35
Resistance 2577.85Support 2555.85
Resistance 3582.35Support 3549.35
12 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹552.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 588 & 562.35 yesterday to end at 565.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

