Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jupiter Wagons opened at ₹568.05 and closed at ₹552.65, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹588 and a low of ₹562.35 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹23,445.03 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹748.05 and a low of ₹301. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 776,824 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 571.35 and 560.35 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 560.35 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 571.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|566.75
|Support 1
|559.8
|Resistance 2
|569.35
|Support 2
|555.45
|Resistance 3
|573.7
|Support 3
|552.85
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|492.67
|10 Days
|487.28
|20 Days
|467.84
|50 Days
|487.21
|100 Days
|527.08
|300 Days
|506.26
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jupiter Wagons share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons share price is at ₹559.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹510.38 and ₹579.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹510.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 579.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Jupiter Wagons has surged by 5657.01% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at ₹563.7, reflecting a 2% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 581.25 and 561.1 over the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 561.1 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 581.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|571.35
|Support 1
|560.35
|Resistance 2
|577.85
|Support 2
|555.85
|Resistance 3
|582.35
|Support 3
|549.35
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹588 & ₹562.35 yesterday to end at ₹565.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend