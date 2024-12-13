Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jupiter Wagons opened at ₹568.05 and closed at ₹552.65, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹588 and a low of ₹555.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹23,445.03 crore, the company has experienced significant fluctuations over the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹748.05 and a low of ₹301. The BSE volume recorded was 942,388 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jupiter Wagons on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|579.63
|Support 1
|550.23
|Resistance 2
|598.52
|Support 2
|539.72
|Resistance 3
|609.03
|Support 3
|520.83
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹587.0, 4.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹507.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹667.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 442.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 942 k.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹588 & ₹555.55 yesterday to end at ₹560.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend