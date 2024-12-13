Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons stock price went up today, 13 Dec 2024, by 1.43 %. The stock closed at 552.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 560.55 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jupiter Wagons opened at 568.05 and closed at 552.65, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of 588 and a low of 555.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 23,445.03 crore, the company has experienced significant fluctuations over the past year, with a 52-week high of 748.05 and a low of 301. The BSE volume recorded was 942,388 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jupiter Wagons on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1579.63Support 1550.23
Resistance 2598.52Support 2539.72
Resistance 3609.03Support 3520.83
13 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 587.0, 4.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 507.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 667.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
13 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3705 k

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 442.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 942 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹552.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 588 & 555.55 yesterday to end at 560.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.