Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today : Jupiter Wagons saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day, opening at ₹430.5 and closing at ₹420.65. The high for the day was ₹498, while the low was ₹429.1. The market capitalization was ₹20,132.3 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹498 and ₹107.35, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,000,016 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Jupiter Wagons dropped by 2.08% to ₹478.15 today. Over the past year, Jupiter Wagons' stock price has surged by 338.16% to ₹478.15. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|20.11%
|3 Months
|28.95%
|6 Months
|52.72%
|YTD
|53.17%
|1 Year
|338.16%
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹418.0, 14.4% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹362.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹474.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The stock traded in the range of ₹498 & ₹429.1 yesterday to end at ₹420.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
