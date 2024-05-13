Hello User
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Jupiter Wagons stock price went up today, 13 May 2024, by 16.08 %. The stock closed at 420.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 488.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons Stock Price Today

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today : Jupiter Wagons saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day, opening at 430.5 and closing at 420.65. The high for the day was 498, while the low was 429.1. The market capitalization was 20,132.3 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 498 and 107.35, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,000,016 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of Jupiter Wagons dropped by 2.08% to 478.15 today. Over the past year, Jupiter Wagons' stock price has surged by 338.16% to 478.15. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week20.11%
3 Months28.95%
6 Months52.72%
YTD53.17%
1 Year338.16%
13 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 418.0, 14.4% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 362.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 474.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
13 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹420.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 498 & 429.1 yesterday to end at 420.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

