Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 14 May 2024

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today : Jupiter Wagons opened at ₹489.1 and closed at ₹488.3 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹507.15 and a low of ₹469.95. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons was ₹19,948.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹498 and the 52-week low was ₹107.35. The BSE volume for Jupiter Wagons was 532,513 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jupiter Wagons' stock price rose by 2.78% today to reach ₹497.3, in line with the uptrend seen in its industry peers like Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, Force Motors, and Varroc Engineering. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw marginal gains of 0.09% and 0.11% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Motors DVR
|646.4
|0.55
|0.09
|712.9
|262.3
|247716.12
|Ashok Leyland
|202.2
|2.85
|1.43
|205.1
|144.2
|59368.49
|Jupiter Wagons
|497.3
|13.45
|2.78
|507.15
|112.15
|20503.36
|Force Motors
|8921.55
|112.7
|1.28
|10272.65
|1357.1
|11755.27
|Varroc Engineering
|512.8
|5.45
|1.07
|631.0
|292.15
|7834.89
The stock price of Jupiter Wagons has increased by 2.48% and is currently trading at ₹495.85. Over the past year, Jupiter Wagons' shares have surged by 313.03% to reach ₹495.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22,112.90 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|20.53%
|3 Months
|37.13%
|6 Months
|52.0%
|YTD
|51.58%
|1 Year
|313.03%
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹418.0, 13.61% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹362.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹474.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The stock traded in the range of ₹507.15 & ₹469.95 yesterday to end at ₹488.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
