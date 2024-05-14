Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 14 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons stock price went down today, 14 May 2024, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 488.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 483.85 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons Stock Price Today

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today : Jupiter Wagons opened at 489.1 and closed at 488.3 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 507.15 and a low of 469.95. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons was 19,948.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 498 and the 52-week low was 107.35. The BSE volume for Jupiter Wagons was 532,513 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:17 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Stock Peers

Jupiter Wagons' stock price rose by 2.78% today to reach 497.3, in line with the uptrend seen in its industry peers like Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, Force Motors, and Varroc Engineering. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw marginal gains of 0.09% and 0.11% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Motors DVR646.40.550.09712.9262.3247716.12
Ashok Leyland202.22.851.43205.1144.259368.49
Jupiter Wagons497.313.452.78507.15112.1520503.36
Force Motors8921.55112.71.2810272.651357.111755.27
Varroc Engineering512.85.451.07631.0292.157834.89
14 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of Jupiter Wagons has increased by 2.48% and is currently trading at 495.85. Over the past year, Jupiter Wagons' shares have surged by 313.03% to reach 495.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22,112.90 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week20.53%
3 Months37.13%
6 Months52.0%
YTD51.58%
1 Year313.03%
14 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 418.0, 13.61% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 362.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 474.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
14 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Jupiter Wagons share price Live :Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹488.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 507.15 & 469.95 yesterday to end at 488.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.