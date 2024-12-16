Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jupiter Wagons opened at ₹560 and closed slightly higher at ₹560.55. The stock reached a high of ₹562 and a low of ₹538.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹23,818.59 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹748.05 and a low of ₹301. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 136,423 shares for the day.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jupiter Wagons on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|565.8
|Support 1
|541.5
|Resistance 2
|576.2
|Support 2
|527.6
|Resistance 3
|590.1
|Support 3
|517.2
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹587.0, 5.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹507.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹667.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 136 k.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹562 & ₹538.1 yesterday to end at ₹555. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend