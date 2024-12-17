Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jupiter Wagons opened at ₹556.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹555.15. The stock reached a high of ₹571.5 and a low of ₹553.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹23,578.74 crore. Over the past year, Jupiter Wagons has seen a 52-week high of ₹748.05 and a low of ₹301, with a trading volume of 92,291 shares on the BSE.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jupiter Wagons has decreased by 0.63%, currently trading at ₹553.25. Over the past year, however, Jupiter Wagons' shares have appreciated by 65.99%, reaching ₹553.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 15.17%, standing at 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.99%
|3 Months
|3.82%
|6 Months
|-19.17%
|YTD
|74.81%
|1 Year
|65.99%
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jupiter Wagons on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|568.35
|Support 1
|550.0
|Resistance 2
|579.1
|Support 2
|542.4
|Resistance 3
|586.7
|Support 3
|531.65
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹587.0, 5.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹507.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹667.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3820 k
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹555.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹571.5 & ₹553.4 yesterday to end at ₹556.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend