Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 555.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 556.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jupiter Wagons opened at 556.25 and closed slightly lower at 555.15. The stock reached a high of 571.5 and a low of 553.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately 23,578.74 crore. Over the past year, Jupiter Wagons has seen a 52-week high of 748.05 and a low of 301, with a trading volume of 92,291 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jupiter Wagons has decreased by 0.63%, currently trading at 553.25. Over the past year, however, Jupiter Wagons' shares have appreciated by 65.99%, reaching 553.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 15.17%, standing at 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.99%
3 Months3.82%
6 Months-19.17%
YTD74.81%
1 Year65.99%
17 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jupiter Wagons on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1568.35Support 1550.0
Resistance 2579.1Support 2542.4
Resistance 3586.7Support 3531.65
17 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 587.0, 5.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 507.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 667.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3820 k

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹555.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 571.5 & 553.4 yesterday to end at 556.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

