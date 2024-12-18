Hello User
Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Sees Decline in Stock Performance Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:07 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -2.49 %. The stock closed at 547.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 533.55 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jupiter Wagons opened at 560.6 and closed at 556.75, experiencing a high of 561.55 and a low of 544.75. The company's market capitalization stood at 23,667.89 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 748.05 and a low of 301. The trading volume on BSE was recorded at 47,478 shares, indicating moderate market activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:07 PM IST Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons share price live: Today's Price range

Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: Today, Jupiter Wagons stock experienced a low of 529.95 and reached a high of 550. This range indicates some volatility in the stock's performance throughout the trading day, reflecting investor interest and potential market movements.

18 Dec 2024, 12:48 PM IST Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 95.59% higher than yesterday

Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Jupiter Wagons has surged by 95.59% compared to yesterday, while the price stands at 531.85, reflecting a decrease of 2.8%. Analyzing trading volume is crucial alongside price to identify market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

18 Dec 2024, 12:38 PM IST Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons reached a high of 536.15 and a low of 532.35 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 532.33 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in market sentiment. Traders may consider adjusting long positions and monitor for additional support levels at 529.77 and 525.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1536.02Support 1532.22
Resistance 2537.98Support 2530.38
Resistance 3539.82Support 3528.42
18 Dec 2024, 12:23 PM IST Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days533.50
10 Days512.55
20 Days483.02
50 Days489.16
100 Days523.09
300 Days509.67
18 Dec 2024, 12:21 PM IST Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons Short Term and Long Term Trends

Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jupiter Wagons share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Dec 2024, 12:20 PM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹533.55, down -2.49% from yesterday's ₹547.15

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jupiter Wagons has broken the first support of 540.82 & second support of 534.33 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 523.62. If the stock price breaks the final support of 523.62 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Dec 2024, 11:59 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons reached a high of 541.1 and a low of 534.15 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dipped below the hourly support level of 534.18 (Support level 1), suggesting a potential shift in market sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 530.37 and 524.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1539.28Support 1532.33
Resistance 2543.67Support 2529.77
Resistance 3546.23Support 3525.38
18 Dec 2024, 11:58 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 94.43% higher than yesterday

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Jupiter Wagons has increased by 94.43% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 534, reflecting a decrease of 2.4%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:25 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹534.85, down -2.25% from yesterday's ₹547.15

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jupiter Wagons has broken the first support of 540.82 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 534.33. If the stock price breaks the second support of 534.33 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:13 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jupiter Wagons declined by 2.1% today, reaching 535.65, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, and Varroc Engineering experienced losses, BALU FORGE INDUSTRIES saw an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex fell by 0.43% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Motors764.6-14.75-1.891179.05693.76293013.22
Ashok Leyland225.05-5.55-2.41264.7157.6566082.05
Jupiter Wagons535.65-11.5-2.1748.05301.022084.51
Varroc Engineering608.4-7.05-1.15717.0432.29295.52
BALU FORGE INDUSTRIES842.4510.81.3890.0154.558642.85
18 Dec 2024, 11:06 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 587.0, 9.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 507.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 667.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 10:46 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 96.67% higher than yesterday

Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Jupiter Wagons has increased by 96.67% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 539.3, reflecting a decrease of 1.43%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume could signal a further downturn.

18 Dec 2024, 10:34 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons touched a high of 545.95 & a low of 536.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1543.88Support 1534.18
Resistance 2549.77Support 2530.37
Resistance 3553.58Support 3524.48
18 Dec 2024, 10:10 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:56 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: Stock Peers

Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: Today, Jupiter Wagons' share price decreased by 1.74%, bringing it down to 537.65, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. Companies like Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, and Varroc Engineering experienced declines, while BALU Forge Industries saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded slight changes, with Nifty down by 0.14% and Sensex down by 0.11%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Motors763.35-16.0-2.051179.05693.76292534.19
Ashok Leyland227.0-3.6-1.56264.7157.6566654.63
Jupiter Wagons537.65-9.5-1.74748.05301.022166.97
Varroc Engineering615.25-0.2-0.03717.0432.29400.18
BALU FORGE INDUSTRIES847.5515.91.91890.0154.558695.18
18 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹545.05, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹547.15

Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons share price is at 545.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 540.82 and 558.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 540.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 558.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jupiter Wagons has increased by 0.48%, currently trading at 549.80. Over the past year, the price of Jupiter Wagons shares has surged by 66.38%, reaching 549.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.12%
3 Months5.84%
6 Months-20.72%
YTD71.59%
1 Year66.38%
18 Dec 2024, 08:51 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jupiter Wagons on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1558.02Support 1540.82
Resistance 2568.73Support 2534.33
Resistance 3575.22Support 3523.62
18 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 587.0, 7.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 507.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 667.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons volume yesterday was 1216 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3844 k

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 68.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1168 k & BSE volume was 47 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹556.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 561.55 & 544.75 yesterday to end at 547.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

