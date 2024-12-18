Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Sees Decline in Stock Performance Today

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jupiter Wagons opened at ₹560.6 and closed at ₹556.75, experiencing a high of ₹561.55 and a low of ₹544.75. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹23,667.89 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹748.05 and a low of ₹301. The trading volume on BSE was recorded at 47,478 shares, indicating moderate market activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: Today, Jupiter Wagons stock experienced a low of ₹529.95 and reached a high of ₹550. This range indicates some volatility in the stock's performance throughout the trading day, reflecting investor interest and potential market movements.
Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Jupiter Wagons has surged by 95.59% compared to yesterday, while the price stands at ₹531.85, reflecting a decrease of 2.8%. Analyzing trading volume is crucial alongside price to identify market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons reached a high of 536.15 and a low of 532.35 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 532.33 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in market sentiment. Traders may consider adjusting long positions and monitor for additional support levels at 529.77 and 525.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|536.02
|Support 1
|532.22
|Resistance 2
|537.98
|Support 2
|530.38
|Resistance 3
|539.82
|Support 3
|528.42
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|533.50
|10 Days
|512.55
|20 Days
|483.02
|50 Days
|489.16
|100 Days
|523.09
|300 Days
|509.67
Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jupiter Wagons share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jupiter Wagons has broken the first support of ₹540.82 & second support of ₹534.33 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹523.62. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹523.62 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons reached a high of 541.1 and a low of 534.15 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dipped below the hourly support level of 534.18 (Support level 1), suggesting a potential shift in market sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 530.37 and 524.48.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Jupiter Wagons has increased by 94.43% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹534, reflecting a decrease of 2.4%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jupiter Wagons has broken the first support of ₹540.82 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹534.33. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹534.33 then there can be further negative price movement.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jupiter Wagons declined by 2.1% today, reaching ₹535.65, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, and Varroc Engineering experienced losses, BALU FORGE INDUSTRIES saw an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex fell by 0.43% and 0.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Motors
|764.6
|-14.75
|-1.89
|1179.05
|693.76
|293013.22
|Ashok Leyland
|225.05
|-5.55
|-2.41
|264.7
|157.65
|66082.05
|Jupiter Wagons
|535.65
|-11.5
|-2.1
|748.05
|301.0
|22084.51
|Varroc Engineering
|608.4
|-7.05
|-1.15
|717.0
|432.2
|9295.52
|BALU FORGE INDUSTRIES
|842.45
|10.8
|1.3
|890.0
|154.55
|8642.85
Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Jupiter Wagons has increased by 96.67% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹539.3, reflecting a decrease of 1.43%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume could signal a further downturn.
Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons touched a high of 545.95 & a low of 536.25 in the previous trading hour.
Jupiter Wagons Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons share price is at ₹545.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹540.82 and ₹558.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹540.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 558.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Jupiter Wagons has increased by 0.48%, currently trading at ₹549.80. Over the past year, the price of Jupiter Wagons shares has surged by 66.38%, reaching ₹549.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.12%
|3 Months
|5.84%
|6 Months
|-20.72%
|YTD
|71.59%
|1 Year
|66.38%
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jupiter Wagons on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|558.02
|Support 1
|540.82
|Resistance 2
|568.73
|Support 2
|534.33
|Resistance 3
|575.22
|Support 3
|523.62
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 68.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1168 k & BSE volume was 47 k.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹561.55 & ₹544.75 yesterday to end at ₹547.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend