Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jupiter Wagons opened at ₹546.6 and closed slightly higher at ₹547.15. The stock reached a high of ₹550 and dipped to a low of ₹528. With a market capitalization of ₹22,504.76 crore, the stock's performance reflects its 52-week high of ₹748.05 and a low of ₹301. The trading volume on BSE was 42,229 shares, indicating active market participation.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jupiter Wagons on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|542.77
|Support 1
|520.67
|Resistance 2
|557.28
|Support 2
|513.08
|Resistance 3
|564.87
|Support 3
|498.57
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹587.0, 10.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹507.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹667.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 68.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1192 k & BSE volume was 42 k.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹550 & ₹528 yesterday to end at ₹533.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend