Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -2.49 %. The stock closed at 547.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 533.5 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jupiter Wagons opened at 546.6 and closed slightly higher at 547.15. The stock reached a high of 550 and dipped to a low of 528. With a market capitalization of 22,504.76 crore, the stock's performance reflects its 52-week high of 748.05 and a low of 301. The trading volume on BSE was 42,229 shares, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Jupiter Wagons on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1542.77Support 1520.67
Resistance 2557.28Support 2513.08
Resistance 3564.87Support 3498.57
19 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 587.0, 10.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 507.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 667.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
19 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons volume yesterday was 1234 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3868 k

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 68.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1192 k & BSE volume was 42 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹547.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 550 & 528 yesterday to end at 533.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.