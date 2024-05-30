Hello User
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 2.53 %. The stock closed at 552.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 566.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons opened at 546.5 and closed at 552.4 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 579.5 and a low of 537.4. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons was 23,350.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 577.5, and the 52-week low was 125.1. The BSE volume for Jupiter Wagons was 326,678 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jupiter Wagons on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1584.97Support 1543.57
Resistance 2602.93Support 2520.13
Resistance 3626.37Support 3502.17
30 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 418.0, 26.19% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 362.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 474.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Jupiter Wagons volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5531 k

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 326 k.

30 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹552.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 579.5 & 537.4 yesterday to end at 552.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

