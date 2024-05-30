Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons opened at ₹546.5 and closed at ₹552.4 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹579.5 and a low of ₹537.4. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons was ₹23,350.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹577.5, and the 52-week low was ₹125.1. The BSE volume for Jupiter Wagons was 326,678 shares traded.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jupiter Wagons on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|584.97
|Support 1
|543.57
|Resistance 2
|602.93
|Support 2
|520.13
|Resistance 3
|626.37
|Support 3
|502.17
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹418.0, 26.19% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹362.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹474.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 326 k.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹579.5 & ₹537.4 yesterday to end at ₹552.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend