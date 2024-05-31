Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons stock price went down today, 31 May 2024, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 569.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 567.65 per share. Investors should monitor Jupiter Wagons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons opened at 571 and closed at 566.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 594 and the low was 567.05. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons is 23,494.55 crore. The 52-week high is 579.5 and the 52-week low is 125.1. The BSE volume for the day was 426,041 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons trading at ₹567.65, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹569.85

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons share price is at 567.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 558.6 and 585.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 558.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 585.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Jupiter Wagons has decreased by -1.19% and is currently trading at 563.05. Over the past year, Jupiter Wagons shares have increased by 333.97% to 563.05, while the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.99%
3 Months50.36%
6 Months63.81%
YTD78.65%
1 Year333.97%
31 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jupiter Wagons on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1585.35Support 1558.6
Resistance 2603.05Support 2549.55
Resistance 3612.1Support 3531.85
31 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 418.0, 26.65% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 362.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 474.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
31 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Jupiter Wagons volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5713 k

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 426 k.

31 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: Jupiter Wagons closed at ₹566.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 594 & 567.05 yesterday to end at 566.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.