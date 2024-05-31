Jupiter Wagons share price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live Updates : Jupiter Wagons opened at ₹571 and closed at ₹566.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹594 and the low was ₹567.05. The market capitalization of Jupiter Wagons is ₹23,494.55 crore. The 52-week high is ₹579.5 and the 52-week low is ₹125.1. The BSE volume for the day was 426,041 shares.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Live Updates: Jupiter Wagons share price is at ₹567.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹558.6 and ₹585.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹558.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 585.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Jupiter Wagons has decreased by -1.19% and is currently trading at ₹563.05. Over the past year, Jupiter Wagons shares have increased by 333.97% to ₹563.05, while the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.99%
|3 Months
|50.36%
|6 Months
|63.81%
|YTD
|78.65%
|1 Year
|333.97%
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jupiter Wagons on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|585.35
|Support 1
|558.6
|Resistance 2
|603.05
|Support 2
|549.55
|Resistance 3
|612.1
|Support 3
|531.85
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹418.0, 26.65% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹362.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹474.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 426 k.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹594 & ₹567.05 yesterday to end at ₹566.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend