Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Just Dial Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Just Dial stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 881.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 881.65 per share. Investors should monitor Just Dial stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Just Dial Stock Price Today

Just Dial Share Price Today : Just Dial's stock opened at 882 on the last day of trading. The closing price was slightly lower at 881.1. The stock reached a high of 897.05 and a low of 876 during the day. Just Dial's market capitalization is currently at 7496.53 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 943.05 and the 52-week low was 565.2. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 40,696 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST Just Dial share price Live :Just Dial closed at ₹881.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Just Dial had a trading volume of 40,696 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 881.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.