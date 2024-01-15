Just Dial Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Just Dial Share Price Today : Just Dial's stock opened at ₹882 and closed at ₹881.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹897.05 and a low of ₹864.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Just Dial is ₹7411.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹943.05 and the 52-week low is ₹565.2. The stock had a trading volume of 62,577 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.