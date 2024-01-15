Hello User
Just Dial Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Just Dial stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 881.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 871.65 per share. Investors should monitor Just Dial stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Just Dial Stock Price Today

Just Dial Share Price Today : Just Dial's stock opened at 882 and closed at 881.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 897.05 and a low of 864.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Just Dial is 7411.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 943.05 and the 52-week low is 565.2. The stock had a trading volume of 62,577 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Just Dial share price Live :Just Dial closed at ₹881.1 on last trading day

The volume of Just Dial shares traded on the BSE for the last day was 62,577 shares, with a closing price of 881.1.

