Just Dial share price Today Live Updates : Just Dial stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Just Dial stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 888.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 895.35 per share. Investors should monitor Just Dial stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Just Dial Stock Price Today

Just Dial Share Price Today : Just Dial's opening price on the last day was 906.7, its closing price was 871.65. The stock's high for the day was 945.8, while the low was 871.8. Just Dial has a market capitalization of 7552.65 crore. Its 52-week high is 943.05 and its 52-week low is 565.2. On the BSE, a total of 186,618 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Just Dial share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Just Dial share price Today :Just Dial trading at ₹895.35, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹888.25

Just Dial stock is currently trading at a price of 895.35. The stock has experienced a 0.8 percent increase in value, resulting in a net change of 7.1.

16 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Just Dial share price Live :Just Dial closed at ₹871.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Just Dial had a trading volume of 186,618 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was 871.65.

