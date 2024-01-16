Just Dial share price Today Live Updates : Just Dial stock surges on positive trading day

Just Dial Share Price Today : Just Dial's opening price on the last day was ₹906.7, its closing price was ₹871.65. The stock's high for the day was ₹945.8, while the low was ₹871.8. Just Dial has a market capitalization of ₹7552.65 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹943.05 and its 52-week low is ₹565.2. On the BSE, a total of 186,618 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Just Dial stock is currently trading at a price of ₹895.35. The stock has experienced a 0.8 percent increase in value, resulting in a net change of 7.1.
On the last day, Just Dial had a trading volume of 186,618 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was ₹871.65.
