Just Dial Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Just Dial stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 888.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 879.9 per share. Investors should monitor Just Dial stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Just Dial Stock Price Today

Just Dial Share Price Today : Just Dial's stock opened at 895.2 and closed at 888.25 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 895.35, while the lowest price was 869.55. The market capitalization of Just Dial is 7481.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 945.8 and the 52-week low is 565.2. The BSE volume for the day was 29038 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Just Dial share price Live :Just Dial closed at ₹888.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Just Dial was 29,038 shares. The closing price of the stock was 888.25.

