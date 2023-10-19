Just Dial share price Today Live Updates : Just Dial stock surges on positive trading day

Just Dial's stock opened at ₹755 and closed at ₹748.85 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹778.7, while the lowest price was ₹748.65. The market capitalization of Just Dial is ₹6,451.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹878.55, and the 52-week low is ₹564.8. The BSE volume of shares traded for Just Dial was 17,368.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.