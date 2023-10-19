Just Dial share price Today Live Updates : Just Dial stock surges on positive trading day

Just Dial's stock opened at ₹755 and closed at ₹748.85 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹778.7, while the lowest price was ₹748.65. The market capitalization of Just Dial is ₹6,451.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹878.55, and the 52-week low is ₹564.8. The BSE volume of shares traded for Just Dial was 17,368.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.36%
|3 Months
|-3.51%
|6 Months
|15.29%
|YTD
|26.16%
|1 Year
|25.8%
On the last day of trading, Just Dial had a volume of 17,368 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹748.85.
