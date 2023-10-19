Hello User
Just Dial share price Today Live Updates : Just Dial stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Just Dial stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 756.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 765 per share. Investors should monitor Just Dial stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Just Dial

Just Dial's stock opened at 755 and closed at 748.85 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 778.7, while the lowest price was 748.65. The market capitalization of Just Dial is 6,451.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 878.55, and the 52-week low is 564.8. The BSE volume of shares traded for Just Dial was 17,368.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Just Dial Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Just Dial share price update :Just Dial trading at ₹765, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹756.65

The current data of Just Dial stock shows that the stock price is 765 with a 1.1 percent change and a net change of 8.35.

19 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Just Dial share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.36%
3 Months-3.51%
6 Months15.29%
YTD26.16%
1 Year25.8%
19 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Just Dial share price Today :Just Dial trading at ₹758.8, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹748.85

Just Dial stock is currently priced at 758.8 with a percent change of 1.33 and a net change of 9.95.

19 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST Just Dial share price Live :Just Dial closed at ₹748.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Just Dial had a volume of 17,368 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 748.85.

