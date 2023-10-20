Hello User
Just Dial share price Today Live Updates : Just Dial stock plunges as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Just Dial stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 759.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 758.4 per share. Investors should monitor Just Dial stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Just Dial

Just Dial's stock opened at 757 and closed at 756.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 768.9 and a low of 757. The market capitalization of Just Dial is 6,466.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 878.55 and 564.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 5,076 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:07 AM IST Just Dial Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Just Dial share price update :Just Dial trading at ₹758.4, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹759.75

The current data of Just Dial stock shows that the price is 758.4 with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -1.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.18% and the net change is a decrease of 1.35.

20 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Just Dial share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.06%
3 Months-2.56%
6 Months15.08%
YTD26.46%
1 Year27.53%
20 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Just Dial share price Today :Just Dial trading at ₹759.95, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹759.75

Just Dial stock is currently trading at a price of 759.95, with a net change of 0.2 and a percent change of 0.03. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2 points, resulting in a percentage change of 0.03%. This indicates a relatively stable performance for Just Dial stock in the current trading session.

20 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST Just Dial share price Live :Just Dial closed at ₹756.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Just Dial BSE had a volume of 5,076 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 756.65.

