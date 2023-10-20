Just Dial share price Today Live Updates : Just Dial stock plunges as investors sell off

Just Dial's stock opened at ₹757 and closed at ₹756.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹768.9 and a low of ₹757. The market capitalization of Just Dial is ₹6,466.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹878.55 and ₹564.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 5,076 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Just Dial stock shows that the price is ₹758.4 with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -1.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.18% and the net change is a decrease of 1.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.06%
|3 Months
|-2.56%
|6 Months
|15.08%
|YTD
|26.46%
|1 Year
|27.53%
Just Dial stock is currently trading at a price of ₹759.95, with a net change of 0.2 and a percent change of 0.03. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2 points, resulting in a percentage change of 0.03%. This indicates a relatively stable performance for Just Dial stock in the current trading session.
On the last day, Just Dial BSE had a volume of 5,076 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹756.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!