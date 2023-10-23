Hello User
Just Dial share price Today Live Updates : Just Dial stock plunges as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:29 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Just Dial stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 753.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 745.45 per share. Investors should monitor Just Dial stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Just Dial

On the last day, Just Dial's stock opened at 759.95 and closed at 759.75. The stock reached a high of 764.55 and a low of 748.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 6414.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 878.55 and the 52-week low is 564.8. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 6650.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:29 AM IST Just Dial share price live: Today's Price range

Just Dial stock's low price for the day was 733, while the high price reached 758.9.

23 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Just Dial share price update :Just Dial trading at ₹745.45, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹753.2

The current price of Just Dial stock is 745.45. It has experienced a percent change of -1.03, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.75, meaning the stock has decreased by 7.75.

23 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Just Dial share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Eclerx Services1933.65-86.3-4.272248.41254.159288.09
Latent View Analytics417.5-14.0-3.24466.45311.18554.64
Just Dial743.75-9.45-1.25878.55564.86271.34
Hinduja Global Solutions975.0-12.5-1.271479.2983.05120.73
Cartrade Tech632.0-10.8-1.68700.0341.052960.56
23 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Just Dial share price Today :Just Dial trading at ₹744.45, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹753.2

Just Dial stock is currently trading at a price of 744.45, which represents a decrease of 1.16% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -8.75.

23 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Just Dial share price live: Today's Price range

Just Dial stock's low price for the day was 737.6 while the high price reached 758.9.

23 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Just Dial Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Just Dial share price update :Just Dial trading at ₹745.1, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹753.2

Just Dial stock is currently priced at 745.1, with a net change of -8.1 and a percent change of -1.08. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Just Dial share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.94%
3 Months-3.95%
6 Months11.44%
YTD24.84%
1 Year22.34%
23 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Just Dial share price Today :Just Dial trading at ₹754.4, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹759.75

Just Dial stock is currently priced at 754.4 with a percent change of -0.7. The net change is -5.35.

23 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Just Dial share price Live :Just Dial closed at ₹759.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Just Dial on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 6,650. The closing price for the stock was 759.75.

