Just Dial share price Today Live Updates : Just Dial stock plunges as investors sell off

On the last day, Just Dial's stock opened at ₹759.95 and closed at ₹759.75. The stock reached a high of ₹764.55 and a low of ₹748.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6414.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹878.55 and the 52-week low is ₹564.8. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 6650.
Just Dial stock's low price for the day was ₹733, while the high price reached ₹758.9.
The current price of Just Dial stock is ₹745.45. It has experienced a percent change of -1.03, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.75, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹7.75.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Eclerx Services
|1933.65
|-86.3
|-4.27
|2248.4
|1254.15
|9288.09
|Latent View Analytics
|417.5
|-14.0
|-3.24
|466.45
|311.1
|8554.64
|Just Dial
|743.75
|-9.45
|-1.25
|878.55
|564.8
|6271.34
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|975.0
|-12.5
|-1.27
|1479.2
|983.0
|5120.73
|Cartrade Tech
|632.0
|-10.8
|-1.68
|700.0
|341.05
|2960.56
Just Dial stock is currently trading at a price of ₹744.45, which represents a decrease of 1.16% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -8.75.
Just Dial stock's low price for the day was ₹737.6 while the high price reached ₹758.9.
Just Dial stock is currently priced at ₹745.1, with a net change of -8.1 and a percent change of -1.08. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.94%
|3 Months
|-3.95%
|6 Months
|11.44%
|YTD
|24.84%
|1 Year
|22.34%
Just Dial stock is currently priced at ₹754.4 with a percent change of -0.7. The net change is -5.35.
On the last day of trading for Just Dial on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 6,650. The closing price for the stock was ₹759.75.
