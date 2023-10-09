Hello User
Justride Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 09 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Justride Enterprises stock price went up today, 09 Oct 2023, by 1.98 %. The stock closed at 36.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.03 per share. Investors should monitor Justride Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Justride Enterprises

On the last day of trading, Justride Enterprises opened at 37.03 and closed at 36.31. The stock reached its highest point of the day at 37.03 and did not drop below that level. The market capitalization stands at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also 37.03, while the 52-week low is 8.21. The BSE volume for the day was 50 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Justride Enterprises Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Justride Enterprises share price Live :Justride Enterprises closed at ₹36.31 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Justride Enterprises had a BSE volume of 50 shares. The closing price for the shares was 36.31.

