Justride Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 09 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Justride Enterprises opened at ₹37.03 and closed at ₹36.31. The stock reached its highest point of the day at ₹37.03 and did not drop below that level. The market capitalization stands at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also ₹37.03, while the 52-week low is ₹8.21. The BSE volume for the day was 50 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.