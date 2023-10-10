Hello User
Justride Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Justride Enterprises stock price went up today, 10 Oct 2023, by 2 %. The stock closed at 37.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.77 per share. Investors should monitor Justride Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Justride Enterprises

Justride Enterprises had an open price of 37.77 and a close price of 37.03 on the last day. The high and low prices for the day were both 37.77. The market capitalization is 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 37.03, while the 52-week low is 8.21. The BSE volume for the day was 60 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Justride Enterprises share price Live :Justride Enterprises closed at ₹37.03 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Justride Enterprises had a volume of 60 shares and the closing price was 37.03.

